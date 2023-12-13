Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana orchestrated the event, honoring the courage of the nation's security forces, marking the spirit of Hanukkah

The Israeli Knesset on Wednesday commemorated the efforts of heroes amid the ongoing conflict, shedding light on their bravery and sacrifices during an extraordinary gathering.

Knesset Spokesperson Israeli citizens give testimony at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Israel.

In a striking testimony, Owl Squadron Major L of Squadron 123, known for evacuating the wounded from Gaza, humbly stated, "I don't feel like a hero. We do our job, that's what we were trained to do." Describing a recent evacuation, Major L highlighted the readiness of their squadron, constantly prepared for missions, showcasing the coordinated efforts to save lives.

Another squadron member, Major M from Squadron 118, shared a personal struggle, expressing, "My grandmother was murdered in Beeri on Black Sabbath. I have to deal with two worlds - fighting in the squadron, alongside a difficult personal family experience. The operational activity is like a point of light that helps me continue to look forward."

Testimonies weren't confined to the skies. Officers from the IDF's negotiation unit recounted their endeavors to rescue the wounded and counter terrorists. Their experiences underscored the intense challenges faced during critical moments.

Amid tears, Lt. Col. Aran Messes recalled his sorrowful attempts to find survivors in the aftermath of a tragic incident. "I was afraid they would try to kidnap corpses so I started collecting them on a cart I found and gathered them in one place. There were a lot of them," he expressed, reflecting the emotional toll of his search.

Superintendent Amir Cohen, the Southern District Police Commander, reflected on the intensity of the battles, lauding the courage displayed by officers amid adversity. "Our police officers, some in civilian clothes and even in holiday clothes, had a gun in hand against an RPG, M16 against the terrorists' charges and grenades," he recounted.

At the gathering, Knesset leaders, including MK Penina Tamno, MK Yuli Edelstein, and MK Zvika Vogel, paid homage to the fallen heroes, lighting the seventh Hanukkah candle as a tribute to their courage.

Speaker Amir Ohana expressed gratitude, acknowledging the untold stories of heroism and sacrifice that will forever remain with their heroes. "Even if the work is not yet completed, it is permissible to stop for a moment and say to you and to you - women and men - the heroes and heroines who saved lives - thank you."