Renowned singer Andrea Bocelli pens heartfelt letter to freed Israeli hostage

Renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli has extended his heartfelt gratitude and support to 85-year-old Yaffa Adar, who recently recounted her 49-day days in Hamas captivity on Channel 12’s Uvda investigative program.

During her captivity, Adar found solace and hope in Bocelli's music. "Every morning, I’d sing Bocelli to myself and say, ‘God, maybe this will bring a good day. Maybe today will bring [my release],’" she shared.

Moved by her touching story, Bocelli penned a heartfelt letter to Adar, expressing his profound gratitude and admiration for her strength.

"Dearest Madam Yaffa Adar," the Italian tenor writes. "I wish I could give you a hug! I would like to thank you for the emotion that your story aroused in all the people who had the privilege to listen to it and especially in me, as, quite incredibly, I am part of it!"

Bocelli, deeply moved that his music played a vital role in Adar’s resilience, conveyed his appreciation, saying, "There is no award, no applause, no honor or recognition, that is worth as much as your words, which I assure you, I shall never forget."

He added, "Thanks to you, from now on, I shall sing with renewed enthusiasm, with renewed faith, with new energy."

Adar, hearing Bocelli’s letter for the first time, was overwhelmed with emotion. "What an honor! Andrea Bocelli!" she exclaimed, clutching the letter close to her heart.