'I am a broken woman,' released hostage Sharon Aloni-Cunio on her captivity

In an interview with Israeli media, Sharon Aloni-Cunio recounted the horrors of the Hamas attack on her home and her husband’s ongoing captivity

Sharon Aloni-Cunio may have returned to Israel, but she says her life stopped the day she was separated from her husband in Gaza. The 34-year-old mother of 3-year-old twins was kidnapped with her family along with her sister, niece and brother-in-law. The women and children were released during the week-long truce in November, leaving David behind.

In an interview with Israel’s News12, Sharon shared new details about her captivity, including the separation from one of her daughters, and its lasting effects.

Sharon began by retelling the horrors of the Saturday morning when her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz came under attack. Her husband David ran into the safe room where she and her children were sleeping. "We heard the rockets and realized that something really unusual was happening."

Erik Marmor / Flash90

"Then in the [Nir Oz] kibbutz's WhatsApp group, they announced that terrorists were near the clinic, dressed as soldiers." Even in that moment, she said, the family thought the emergency squad would deal with what they thought was a group of two or three terrorists, but then they received the instructions to remain in the safe rooms and keep the doors closed.

"From that moment, David held the door handle for almost five hours." At some point, Sharon said, the family heard the terrorists entering the house, shouting in Arabic, before they started trying to break into the safe room.

Together, the couple managed to prevent the terrorists from breaking through, even when they took a hammer to the door. Then the terrorists lit the house on fire from outside.

"When the room began filling up with smoke and everyone started coughing, I said: 'We have to open the window and get out.'" David objected, but then she answered: "What’s the choice? To sit and watch us all suffocate to death here, little by little?"

JACK GUEZ / AFP

Her husband got out of the safe room first and she handed over their daughter Yuli. That’s when Sharon saw terrorists approaching and told David to run with the girl. "A few minutes later I tried to open [the window] again, and a terrorist stood in front of me with a Kalashnikov [machine gun]. I screamed to Danielle, my sister: 'Close the window!' We closed it just as he shot. We no longer knew what to do."

Sharon wrote a goodbye message to her family: "Guys, I'm sorry, they're burning down our hallway, all the smoke is getting into our safe room, we probably won't get out of this, we love you."

Sharon briefly lost consciousness from the smoke inhalation, and was revived by her sister. That was when they decided to emerge from the house with their hands up. One of the terrorists separated her from the group while the rest of the family was loaded onto a tractor where other kibbutz residents were being held. L"I was sure he was going to rape me and kill me," she recalled.

Her husband and daughter Yuli were abducted at a neighboring house "at knifepoint." When he saw his wife being led away, he screamed out to bring her back. She credits this moment as being the only reason why she was reunited with her family. However, Sharon’s other daughter Emma, along with her sister and niece were abducted separately, and Sharon went into Gaza without knowing their whereabouts.

JACK GUEZ / AFP

She recounted the horrors of being transferred to Gaza, and says she and the other hostages were pelted by onlookers. "A scenario where you don't even know if you’re being taken hostage, or going to be lynched in front of a crowd."

At first, Sharon says they were taken to a family's house with two Hamas terrorists present all the time. Sharon says at first she could not stop crying. Yet at the same time she says she had to look after her daughter and try to keep her quiet under their captors’ threats.

The former hostage said they, unlike other released abductees, had no access to radio or television and, hence had no information, especially about other members of their family.

"One day the house next door was bombed, and half of the wall, windows, everything broke on us and they understood they had to take us from there. We were shaking, shivering, everything was covered in glass, and some glass even went into my head."

She recounted how the terrorists disguised her in local clothes and made her husband appear to be a corpse in order to transfer them in an ambulance to a local hospital.

This is where the family was kept up until Sharon and her children were released.

Spokesperson's Office, Schneider Children's

"Around midnight they told us that they wanted to make a video for Al-Jazeera. About four people entered the room, one of them with a camera. Suddenly we heard crying. And that's when I grabbed David and told him: 'That's Emma's crying.'"

A doctor then brought in the child, who was crying hysterically. “They told us to say thank you to the camera for bringing our daughter back. Surreal is too weak of a word for it."

Before the family was split apart, David "kept saying they will separate the men and the women in the end. Then he asked one of the captors: 'Am I going back?' He was told no."

Sharon described the horrible dilemma she faced between "being with your children, returning to Israel, being the only parent for them and leaving your husband alone, God knows where and under what conditions."

"I die of fear every day, that he will be in the next brutal video they release. I am stuck. I'm on hold. For me, life stopped at the moment I was separated from David," she said.

i24NEWS

Sharon said that her daughters now have tantrums - something they never experienced before the kidnapping. "They are asking on a daily basis where their dad is and why he has not returned?"

"I am not in the [war] cabinet, I am a broken woman, whose husband was taken from her. I want to see the abductees here," she stated. Sharon added: "I don't want my husband not to be able to recognize his daughters because too many years will have passed when he gets released. I want my brother-in-law, I want his partner, I want her brother. Enough. How much more can you bear?"