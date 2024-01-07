'I told my daughter we were going to die,' recounts former Hamas hostage

Never in her life did Danielle Aloni imagine she would be kidnapped or imprisoned. And yet, Danielle now bears the title of “returned abductee.”

When she sat down for her interview with Israel’s News 12, she said she was of course happy to be back home. But she added that as one of the hostages lucky to have returned, it was her responsibility to “shout the silent cry of those who can’t,” and to be the voice of the abductees that remain in Gaza.

Going back to that fateful black Saturday, Danielle wasn’t supposed to be in Kibbutz Nir Oz at all. But, her family had insisted she and her daughter Emilia go down there to spend the Simchat Torah holiday.

So she awoke on October 7 to the sound of endless rocket alerts, and crowded into the safe room along with her sister Sharon Aloni-Cunio, her brother-in-law David, and their twins Yuli and Emma.

When the invading terrorists closed in on the kibbutz and set the house on fire, David managed to escape with one of the twins. Sisters Danielle and Sharon, with their daughters Emilia and Emma, remained in the safe room that was quickly filling with smoke.

Danielle recalled that Sharon hastily typed out a message to the family, saying they probably wouldn’t make it out alive. “We accepted our fate, that we would die here, by inhaling smoke or by fire, depending on which came first.”

She says they didn’t cry, they just understood. Danielle recalls she covered Emilia with a blanket. Looking back, she says she doesn’t know exactly why she did it, perhaps she thought the smoke wouldn’t seep through it.

“I hugged her tightly and told her, ‘I'm sorry, we're going to die.’”

Danielle says the family had spent over six hours in the safe room by the time she and her sister opened the window again. They came face to face with a group of terrorists pointing their guns at them. "I closed my eyes, waiting for the barrage. We heard shots outside."

But, to her surprise, and admitted relief, they were not shooting at them. Instead, the terrorists signaled to them to climb out of the room. By that point, Danielle says they had no strength left, and the terrorists had to hoist them out. They were piled into a cart and driven past nightmarish scenes, straight into Gaza and into the unknown.

"I think there are no words in Hebrew that can describe this horror. New words need to be invented to describe what happened there that day."

"I was sure it was a lynching," she recalls. "They just kept hitting me from behind, on my head and back."

Danielle, who had been holding her 3-year-old niece Emma in her lap, says that when they arrived in Gaza the terrorists yanked her from her arms. “They took the girl from her mother, but they didn’t know that I’m not her mother. It was at that moment that I managed to open my mouth and start shouting, ‘No, no, not my daughter!’”

Danielle, who says she loves her niece as though she were her own daughter, says she failed to protect her in that moment. She added that she has somehow mentally repressed what exactly happened, because she cannot recall who took the young girl or in which direction they headed. Having the toddler snatched away from her, she says, is something she doesn’t wish for any mother to ever have to go through.

From there, Danielle says they were taken straight down into the tunnels, which were unlike anything someone from the outside world could imagine.

"If I were to ask you to imagine tunnels, first of all it's total darkness. They have infrastructure, electricity, water, in places meant to house people. But the passages are total darkness."

Danielle says that it was extremely humid in the tunnels with no ventilation. She was crammed into a room filled with mattresses along with other hostages. She recalls the crowded feeling, laying side by side breathing on one another, feeling the moist air, open wounds, and disease engulf her.

"I saw the injuries, people with open wounds, with bruised faces. People who had already seen their loved ones murdered were there. And all these things my daughter also saw."

During the long lulls, Danielle tried to "beautify" the horrifying reality for her daughter: "I told her, 'They took all the most special children and put them in this place to protect them from the booms outside. We are safe here.' I would tell her that every day we are here brings us closer to getting out."

Danielle also says that every day she would find a moment to pray, having her daughter repeat each line. "When Emilia would go to sleep, Shuli Rand's song, ‘Lament,’ would play in my head a lot, which itself sounds like a prayer, like a call to the Holy One, Blessed be He, be here for me."

Danielle says she focused on getting her daughter through the trauma of captivity in the "most gentle way possible," adding that she begged for food and to shower her daughter, though it wasn't often available. "As a mother, you mobilize strength that I'm not sure was even there before."

"It was [the parenting] test of my life. And I passed it all. Everything."

