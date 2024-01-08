Philippine woman recounts horrors of October 7 and Hamas captivity

Norlin Ajojo, a Philippine national married to an Israeli man, recently recounted her harrowing ordeal after being abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

In her first interview after release with Israel's Ynet outlet, she describes the constant fear and deprivation suffered with other hostages in Gaza.

Ajojo was visiting friends when terrorists stormed her house, killing her husband Gideon. She details her frantic escape bid, hearing his murder, before being seized at gunpoint herself.

"I heard the shots and I'm inside the house shouting, 'Gideon, come in. Gideon, where are you? Why did you leave me alone?' But he didn't answer and didn't come in," Norlin Ajojo recounted

Throughout her detention, Ajojo clung to hopes of reuniting with Gideon, only learning of his death afterwards.

She described rat-infested cells, constant blows from her captors, and small biscuits constituting near-starvation rations doled out by armed guards. "The men are constantly shouting, and every moment I thought they were coming in and shooting at all of us. I didn't sleep there at all," she said.

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

But witnessing separation of a hostage family with toddlers dealt the worst trauma. "The twins Emma and Yuli shouted 'Where are they taking father?' It broke us all," she recalled.

Ajojo credits her Christian faith and friendship with a widowed fellow former captive for persevering despite lingering trauma.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

While yearning after her slain husband, Ajojo insists she will remain in Israel in defiance of the bloodshed.

"Despite everything, I didn't think of leaving," she affirmed.