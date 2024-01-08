Nova hostages' families visit festival massacre site

Outside Kibbutz Re'im once served as a venue for joyous celebration, now serves as a haunting memorial to the deadly Nova music festival.

Michael Levy, whose brother Or and sister-in-law Einav attended the festival on October 7th, experiences an emotional rollercoaster each time he visits. Their arrival just moments before the festival was stormed by dozens of Hamas terrorists has left Michael with a profound sense of loss and an unrelenting need for information.

In a poignant account, Michael shares that his quest for understanding led him to a video depicting Or and Einav's final moments together. Yet, for the past three months, he has received no word about his brother's situation.

Or was taken alive and uninjured, but the lack of communication intensifies the emotional turmoil. Or and Einav's decision to go to the festival has tragically left Almog essentially an orphan, yearning for the return of his parents.

Erik Marmor/Flash90

"This was the dance floor at the Nova music festival, where 364 partygoers were murdered, raped, and mutilated by Hamas terrorists and Gaza locals on that dreadful October 7th," Michael shared during a recent event organized by the hostage family forum. The atmosphere at the site is heavy, carrying the memories of the horrific events that unfolded.

The gathering, attended by siblings of kidnapped hostages, sought to provide support and solidarity in the face of unimaginable pain. A poignant highlight was the speech delivered by 18-year-old Itay Regev, who, along with his sister Maya, was taken hostage from the festival and later freed after 54 days in Gaza tunnels. Itay shed light on the unbearable conditions faced by those still in captivity, emphasizing the urgent need for their swift return. “Every day there feels like eternity. The conditions are very bad. It’s really hard to survive there. The hostages can’t afford to stay there one more second and they all must return home now,” said Itay.

Asaf Pozniak, who tragically lost two relatives at the Nova festival, expressed the profound emotional impact of visiting the site. "When you come here, you start to understand the pain that will still take us a long time to comprehend, if we'll even be able to move on," he said. Despite the difficult journey, Pozniak says he maintains hope, "We expect the government to present an Israeli initiative to bring back all of the hostages and not to play by Hamas' tune."

The even had a mock bar, bullet shells, and the haunting playlist from that tragic day, served as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and the ongoing struggle for justice and closure for the families affected. The gathering not only commemorated the victims but also emphasized the families' unwavering resolve to seek justice and bring their loved ones home.

