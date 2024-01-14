100 days of war: Kibbutz Nir Or Irit Lahav survivor shares experience with i24NEWS

Sunday marked exactly 100 days since Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel, and i24NEWS spoke with a survivor from Kibbutz Nir Or in southern Israel, where one in four members was either murdered or kidnapped.

Irit Lahav showed the burnt and destroyed houses of several of her fellow kibbutz members who were either kidnapped or murdered during the invasion. In particular, she recounted that one family was entirely killed - six members in total.

Lahav described waking up on Saturday, October 7, to the red alert rocket siren and the process of grabbing her daughter and running to the shelter. She and her family were in the shelter for 11.5 hours.

She recounted the hundreds of terrorists that invaded the kibbutz and the constant sound of automatic weapons - along with her desperate attempt to keep the doors closed as the terrorists infiltrating the neighborhood went door to door.

Lahav has spent the past 100 days explaining what happened on October 7.

“I want the world to know. I think it’s very important because it’s unimaginable.”

Lahav explained the impact of experiencing such trauma: “Many times I just think to myself, ‘Did I just imagine this? Maybe it didn’t really happen?’ But of course, I know. It really happened.”