'Nothing will ever be the same,' Nir Oz massacre survivors tell i24NEWS

Sunday marked 100 days since Hamas's attack on Israel that killed 1200 people. Kibbutz Nir Oz was one of the southern communities hit the most by the October 7 tragedy.

i24NEWS spoke with the Nir Oz massacre survivors about the complexity of living after experiencing the attack first-hand.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746630951898157499 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"It's devastating," shares Amit Siman Tov-Vahaba. "In a matter of one second at 6:30 am on a Saturday morning our whole life changed 180 degrees - and there's nothing we can do about it."

Nothing will ever be the same again, says Amit. "It's not even the death that actually happened, it's the absence of life that I feel, that lots of my friends feel."

While the 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war have united the community, its residents feel that they are reliving October 7 every day.

"Our kids remind us of things that we forget happened on that day, nothing is the same."

Menahem KAHANA / AFP

"We never are going to sit on this balcony and share a coffee here like before," adds survivor Mor Tzarfati Bellasen, while looking at the remains of the burnt community.

"It feels terrible, living October 7 all over again, thinking of all the people, who are still in Gaza, and all those murdered on that day."

