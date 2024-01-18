'Please wake me up from this nightmare': Wife of a fallen cop speaks out

For the thousands of Israelis who lost loved ones on October 7, every memento has a significant and emotional value. Sharon Leibovitch is one of those Israelis. She is searching for her husband, who was murdered at the Nova music festival, Sharon's wedding ring.

"Every piece of something associated with him is a whole world for me. I saw the remains of his body, and there was a slim chance someone would find one of his belongings. He wasn’t buried with his wedding ring, so I am holding onto hope it will be found," Sivan says.

Sivan and Sharon were together for 24 years. He was a police officer at the Ofakim station, working as a traffic cop for 7 years. Recently, Sharon tried to find a new job with a better salary, but he quit after a few months.

"He was too frustrated that he is not working as a cop. It's in his DNA," Sivan said.

On October 7, Sharon and other officers went to work as guards at the Nova festival while Sivan stayed home with their four kids in Moshav Avshalom near the Gaza border.

Courtesy by the family

Sivan recalls the horrific moments throughout the day:

"At 06:30 AM, I got red alert messages on my phone. It looked very unusual. I called Sharon, and he said, "Sivan, I'm evacuating people; I can't speak right now."

At that moment, Sivan had to act in two scenes - on one hand, she took care of her family after she heard of terrorist infiltration attempts, but she also tried to find out what happened to Sharon.

"At 06:36, I called him again because I realized that it was not just missile attacks; people posted videos of terrorists coming in vehicles. He didn’t answer the phone. I started to sweat. I understood that something very wrong happened to him.”

According to accounts of survivors, Sharon and other cops built a barrier and tried to guard the exit route from the festival to save as many people as possible. Sharon was hit and killed by a Hamas RPG rocket.

Sivan and her family moved to a different house but recently returned to Avshalom. Her daughter, who was supposed to join the IDF, decided to change course and instead became a police officer at the same station her father used to serve.

"I can tell you that she is in the best place she can be," Sivan says proudly. "When I say that this place is home, it's not a cliché. The police and the ministery of defense hug us and take care of us. I know that Lior is in good hands.”

Sivan also has a message on the way society and the media treat the policemen, like Sharon, who lost their lives trying to save others "I don't see many reports in the press about policemen who were here and gave their lives,” she says sadly.

When we walk down the exit road where Sharon guarded and found his tragic death that morning, we see many police cars entering the site, which became a memorial site with many visitors who come to pay tribute to the fallen.

"You know, on my way here I saw a police scooter, just like Sharon had," she tearfully says. "I thought to myself, maybe it is Sharon. Maybe it was all a mistake. Can someone please wake me up from this nightmare? I have four kids home, waiting for their dad, who just went to work and never came back"