Russia stresses urgency of 'speedy release of civilians' to visiting Hamas delegation

A delegation of Hamas members has visited Russia, Moscow said on Friday. During the talks, the Russian side emphasized the need to release hostages held in Gaza, who include three Russian nationals, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that Mikhail Bogdanov, a deputy foreign minister, had received Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk.

"During the conversation, the focus was on the ongoing confrontation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, against the backdrop of which the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has reached catastrophic proportions," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The war between the Jewish state and the Palestinian jihadist group was triggered by the October 7 massacres, the worst antisemitic atrocity since the Holocaust.

"The Russian side stressed the need for the speedy release of civilians captured during the attacks of 7 October 2023 and held by Palestinian factions, including three Russian citizens - A. Kozlov, A. Lobanov and A. Trufanov."