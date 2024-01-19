“They killed my friends and all my beliefs”: after October 7, peace activists face their disillusionment

Yocheved Lifschitz, an 85-year-old Israeli peace activist who was held captive by Hamas, confronted Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the terrorist organization, during a visit to hostages in a tunnel.

Lifschitz demanded answers, saying, "Aren't you ashamed of having done this to people who have always worked for peace with the Palestinians?"

Lifschitz's sentiment reflects the shock experienced by many survivors who actively supported peace initiatives. Amit Siman-Tov-Vahaba, who lost her entire family in the attack, revealed a profound shift in her perspective: "My deepest beliefs were turned upside down. I thought the Gaza Strip was full of people who looked like us... But this was all false."

The kibbutz residents targeted on October 7 were known for their advocacy for coexistence, providing employment for Gazans, and fostering genuine connections. However, the brutal attack shattered their illusions about peaceful coexistence.

Ruthie Munder, 79, who strongly believed in peace, shared her harrowing experience of being guarded by a civilian in a hospital against her will. "I spent most of my time locked in a small room... guarded by a civil guard in a civilian facility," she said.

The survivors no longer make distinctions between Palestinian civilians and terrorists, citing the active participation of Gazans in Hamas's abuses. Mia Schem, a former Franco-Israeli hostage, stated, "No one is innocent in Gaza."

The disillusionment extends beyond the physical losses, marking the assassination of ideals and the defeat of convictions passed down through generations. Batia Holin, a survivor of Kibbutz Kfar Azza, expressed a loss of faith, saying, "I lost my optimism and my faith. They not only killed friends of mine, they killed my beliefs."

The October 7 attack not only claimed lives but also left a lasting impact on those who survived, challenging their fundamental beliefs about coexistence and peace.

These stories reflect the profound trauma experienced by the survivors, as the attack not only resulted in physical losses but also triggered a reevaluation of values and a sense of betrayal.