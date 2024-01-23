‘I felt like I was in a gas chamber… everyone was dying on me,” says Nova festival survivor

At the rehabilitation center at Ichilov hospital, I met Shirel Gabai. She was at the Nova Party on the 7th of October. Shot in the leg by terrorists, she huddled in a crowded bomb shelter for hours, withstanding the Hamas attack.

It became known as the “bomb shelter of death,” as terrorists threw grenades at the dozens of people hiding inside. Choking on the smoke, Shirel says she felt like she was in the infamous gas chambers of the Holocaust.

For the first time ever, she talked about her traumatizing experience on camera.

Watch her story here: