'Pray the girls won't get pregnant from rape': Returned hostage testifies on sexual violence

A parliamentary lobby for victims of sexual and gender-based violence from the war convened for the first time at Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, with harrowing testimonies from hostages returned from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

"There are girls in captivity who haven't had their periods in a long time, and maybe that's what we should pray for, that their bodies will protect them and they won't get pregnant from rape," Chen Almog-Goldstein, who returned from captivity after more than 50 days, testified.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Aviva Adrienne Siegel, who was held hostage by Hamas and was returned with the Almog-Goldstein family on November 27, also testified on the sexual violence that she witnessed in Gaza.

"The terrorists brought inappropriate clothes, doll clothes and turned the girls into their dolls, dolls on a string with which you can do whatever you want and whenever you want,” Siegel stated.

Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90

“There wasn't a minute that we didn't go through some form of abuse. And they're still there, surviving, barely. I'm still there, my body is there,” the 62 year-old grandmother recalled.

“The boys are also abused, same as what the girls are going through. Maybe they don't get pregnant, but they are also a puppet on a string,” Siegel concluded.

Testifying on behalf of the emergency first responder services, Zaka representative Haim Langertal, recalled how bodies were found abused at the Nova musical festival and communities surrounding the Gaza Strip.

"I saw women who were stripped of their clothes, we saw women who were shot in their private parts, it happened at a party and later in kibbutzim," he stated.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

"One was tied up, one had her arms cut off. We found at least 20 burned bodies and found flammable material next to them to burn them while they were still alive,” the emergency first responder recalled.

“In the houses in the kibbutzim we saw women and men with stripped clothes and mutilated organs. They moved them from room to room and took off their clothes and slaughtered them,” Langertal concluded.