You could imagine seeing this story in a movie.

The lives of four people: Noam, a control room operator at i24NEWS, his wife Noa who was 9-months pregnant, Shlomi, a fellow resident of Kibbutz Mefalsim, and an officer from Home Front Command named Ro'ee. Their lives became intertwined on fateful day of October 7.

At 6:15 am, Noam left his home on the Gaza border to go to work at the i24NEWS studios in Jaffa Port. 10 minutes into his commute, as rockets began to rain down on Israel, he wife Noa called him, begging to turn around and come home. Noam promised to return, made a U-turn — and was shot.

By that point, Hamas terrorists had infiltrated southern Israel.

Ro'ee, a soldier in the IDF Home Front Command, was near the scene and managed to get Noam into his vehicle, but almost immediately was shot by a Hamas bullet himself.

"I have 10 minutes before I pass out," Ro'ee had said. "We have to get out of here quickly, we are both losing a lot of blood."

Desperate about his situation, Noam realized he needed to say goodbye to his family and called Noa again. "I'm sorry, I won't make it back alive. There's nobody here," he told his wife over the phone.

"You are not dying on me!" answered Noa. "If anyone kills you, it's going to be me." Noa, at that point, feared she was going into labor.

What happened next is nothing short of series of miracles.

Watch the full report by Tami Harel here:

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• 'Pray the girls won't get pregnant from rape': Returned hostage testifies on sexual violence >>

• ‘I felt like I was in a gas chamber… everyone was dying on me,” says Nova festival survivor >>

• “They killed my friends and all my beliefs” after Oct. 7, peace activists face change of heart >>