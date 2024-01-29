"Every second seemed like an eternity" says former Hamas captive Amit Soussana

Amit Soussana, who spent 55 days in Hamas captivity, has spoken for the first time to foreign media, shedding light on the traumatic experience of her abduction and subsequent detention in Gaza.

"They tied my hands and feet and dragged me to Gaza. It was very violent. I continued to resist until they finally tied my hands and feet and dragged me to the ground. It took them more than an hour to take me to the border. I was beaten. My whole face and body were swollen," revealed Soussana on Israeli media.

Soussana, who was taken on foot from the kibbutz Kfar Azza to the Gaza border, emphasized the intense physical and emotional toll of the ordeal. "I was emotionally and physically terrorized during my 55 days in captivity, feeling like every moment could be my last. Every second seemed like an eternity," she shared with the foreign media.

She recounted the challenging living conditions in the tunnel where she was held, describing them as "inhumane." Soussana expressed the constant fear and tension associated with being a prisoner of Hamas. "Being a prisoner of Hamas means being afraid to smile at every moment. When you are a prisoner of Hamas, you are always on edge. It's forbidden to talk, it's forbidden to cry, and even to comfort each other in hard times," she said.

She also disclosed the demolition of her house by Hamas terrorists, adding another layer to the distressing narrative of her captivity. "I hope the hostages can keep their faith alive and stay strong. But even the toughest souls can only last so long," she concluded.

While Amit Soussana has been released from captivity, over 130 people remain detained in Gaza, enduring the uncertainties and hardships associated with their situation. Sosna's courageous testimony sheds light on the human cost of such actions and serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those held against their will.