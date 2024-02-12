Thanks to life: A heroic rescue operation proves that Israel is still full of miracles

Israel woke up to the news of the rescue of two of Israelis of Argentine origin who were held captive in Gaza: Luis Har and Fernando Merman.

Immediately, the Israelis, being Maradona fans, named the operation "Golden Hand" (Mano de Oro).

It was 6:30 in the morning when I opened my eyes and saw there was a Whatsapp message from i24NEWS senior producer Uri Shapira. My eyes opened even further when I read: "Nicole, Geffen’s uncle and her mother's partner were rescued in Gaza. They are back home!"

A week ago, Uri, cameraman Dani Moor, and I traveled to northern Israel, to Kibbutz Pelech, where we interviewed Geffen Sigal-Ilan. When we arrived, Geffen, who is living there temporarily along with her three-year-old daughter Shahar, welcomed us warmly. The first thing she did before starting to record was to put over her sweater a T-shirt with the photos of Luis and Fernando, part of media protocol.

At that moment, Geffen surely did not imagine that the Israel Defense Forces, the Internal Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Police special forces (Yamam) were preparing for an operation that a week later would rescue her uncle and her mother's partner in Rafah, in southern Gaza. Truth is stranger than fiction.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told media the morning following the operation: "We have been preparing for this operation for some time, with the necessary preparations and waiting for the conditions that would allow its implementation." He gave the heart-racing details of the complex rescue operation that was executed perfectly.

Geffen, 38, has not had it easy during these last four-and-a-half months. She had shared with us that while her mother Clara Merman was in captivity, it was like being without oxygen. She could not eat, and she was thinking about her all the time. When her mother, her aunt Gabriela Leimberg and her cousin Mia were released during the ceasefire agreement in November, she breathed again — although not completely. Luis and Fernando were still in Gaza.

Geffen met Clara on her return at Sheba Medical Center, with the Mercedes Sosa song "Gracias a la vida" ("Thanks to Life"), and Geffen said that they would receive Luis and Fernando the same way.

Thanks to life, Luis and Fernando (Nano to his family) returned to Israel alive.

For Geffen, the biggest lesson has been "to create moments of happiness as a family, together," something that she now feels more necessary than before. Life gives us tests.

This morning, I immediately wrote to Geffen on WhatsApp. Like me, many people who have followed this family's story of kidnapping, uncertainty, sadness and struggle, can now say that in the midst of the chaos of war, a Spanish-Israeli family came together again, hugged each other and said: I love you.

As the country's first prime minister David Ben Gurion once said: "In Israel, to be realistic, we must believe in miracles."