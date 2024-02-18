Last October 7 victim discharged from hospital, reunites with soldiers who saved him

Shalev Best has the dubious distinction of being the last person wounded on October 7 to be discharged from the hospital.

After four long months of an arduous rehabilitation process at Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheba, Shalev is going home to his wife and son to finish healing.

Shalev, along with 3 other police officers, was seriously wounded on the morning of the massacre, after engaging with terrorists who invaded the southern city of Ofakim, which lies 30 kilometers from the Gaza border, and was the furthest point that the invading terrorists were able to reach.

Two soldiers who were home that day managed to save Shalev, racing away in the police vehicle while the rain of gunfire continued.

Since that "Black Sabbath" four months ago, Shalev has often thought about those "angels" who came to save him. And on his last day in the hospital, he finally had the opportunity to thank them.

Watch Shalev's testimony and the surprise emotional reunion:

