'I felt like I was rescuing my own father': SWAT team members recount daring Rafah operation | WATCH

It was one of the most perfectly executed rescue operations in Israeli history, and the news of its success brought tears of joy to the Israeli public when they learned of Operation "Golden Hand" the morning after.

Going by their initials, the four SWAT team officers reveal the steps of how they rescued Luis Har and Fernando Merman, held hostage for 129 days in Gaza.

WATCH the SWAT team tell the story and bodycam footage from the operation:

Cooperating closely with IDF special forces and the Air Force, and working off intelligence provided by the Shin Bet Internal Security Agency, they said the scene was exactly as they expected. From the moment they detonated the entrance to the building, "an hourglass was flipped" and they were working on borrowed time to rescue the two hostages.

They recount the intense firefight with terrorists and how they protected the hostages with their own bodies. Their one goal: to get the "diamonds" back to Israel safe and sound.

"For me, it was as if I was on a mission to rescue my own father. This is something that I carried with me, it makes you put aside everything else and tell yourself 'I am doing something bigger than me,'" said 'I'.

Despite being 60 and 70 years old and in shock, Fernando and Luis managed to keep pace with the fighters make it to the helicopter that lifted them to safety on their own two feet.

The day after, sitting alongside their family members who had themselves been released from captivity 75 days, Luis thanked the brave fighters who rescued them: "There are no words to describe the happiness that you brought us home. You called us diamonds, but you are the diamonds here."