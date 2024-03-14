American mother recalls Oct 7 abduction, Gaza hospital staff 'cheering' at 'Jewish prey'

Released hostage Judith Raanan gave her first interview about the Hamas-led October 7 attack on southern Israel, speaking to NewsNation about being abducted to Gaza with her teenage daughter Natalie and their experience in captivity.

The American mother and daughter duo were the first to be released on October 20, through pressure from the U.S. and Qatar for a release of hostages from the Hamas captivity in Gaza. She described the fear they would be raped or killed, possibly both, a thought her daughter repeatedly verbalized.

Raanan, 56, spoke of the first moments she realized terrorists were attacking Israel and the proceeding attempts to comfort her 17-year-old daughter, “Honey, do you remember how you see in the movies, those guys that have all this military artillery and stuff that come with guns and all? So that’s what’s gonna come through the door.

"Once we entered the Gaza Strip, my daughter and I were taken with other hostages by armed Hamas terrorists to a hospital. When we arrived, the nurses and medical staff were all so happy that they came back with prey, with Israeli, Jewish prey,” she recalled during the interview with NewsNation. “The minute we came in, all the nurses were standing there and going like this [cheering].”

"Some of the nurses went so far as to supervise our move into the hospital. There were probably some medical staff who were less comfortable with our presence, but they didn't say anything, for fear of the gunmen," she added.

During the captivity, Raanan said she would sing "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong to try and help her teenage daughter cope with the situation, “And she goes, ‘Mom, I don’t think that this is appropriate. This is not so wonderful right now.'"

She concluded, “We have hostages that are going through mental, physical, emotional hardship and need to be released."

Raanan and Natalie were abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz when they came from Chicago to celebrate a family member's 85th birthday and the Jewish holiday of Simhat Torah.