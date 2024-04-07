Be'eri survivor recounts harrowing details of October 7 massacre

Nili Bar Sinai, a longtime resident of Kibbutz Be'eri, shares her chilling experience surviving the October 7 attack in an emotional interview. Tragically, her husband, Yuram, did not survive the assault.

Bar Sinai paints a vivid picture of that fateful day, narrating how her routine morning was shattered by the sound of rockets.

"When the rockets started flying, my daughter texted me 'go to the safe room.' We were too used to rockets to run for cover," she recalls.

Despite the familiar threat of rocket attacks, Bar Sinai's sense of routine was disrupted when her daughter alerted them to the presence of terrorists in the area. Showing remarkable bravery, her husband volunteered to investigate, armed with only a pistol. Tragically, he never returned.

Bar Sinai describes her agonizing wait in the safe room, unaware of her husband's fate. "I didn't have the intuition to open TV or something because you know you're not in the focus of this country and nobody's interested if somebody shoots at us," she recounts.

(AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

"Then after a while, my husband didn't show any signs, and I said to my daughter, 'I'm going to check what happened to him.' She said, 'You don't do anything like this. You stay safe and you don't move.' So I stayed," Bar Sinai adds.

With no electricity or water, she remained confined, grappling with uncertainty and fear. "I was sitting in the safe room and doing some crossword puzzle. After a while, my husband didn't show any signs," she says.

Erik Marmor/Flash90

Eventually, after more than 36 hours, she was evacuated, her world forever changed. "I was taking with another woman. All the soldiers surrounded us, and we were walking all the way from the kibbutz. I saw that I'm going out to a different world. This was not the kibbutz I knew," Bar Sinai shares.

As she reflects on the ordeal, Bar Sinai expresses gratitude to the strangers who stepped forward to offer assistance in a time of crisis.

"He took us to Netiv. I first met kibbutz members. I'm not a resident. I'm a member. You know, this is the difference," she says, recounting the kindness of a private citizen who volunteered to help.