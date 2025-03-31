Yarden Bibas asks Trump to 'help bring all the hostages back'

Several survivors of Gazan captivity – Yarden Bibas, Keith and Aviva Siegal, Tal Shoham, and others – gave an interview Sunday night to CBS's "60 Minutes" program, calling for another ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Agam Berger, Liri Albag, and other IDF observers also appeared, some of which through video call during the video.

Bibas implored US President Donald Trump to help free the remaining 59 hostages.

"Please stop stop this war and help help bring all the hostages back," he said. "I know he can help. I am here because of Trump; I'm here only because of him. I think he's the only one who can stop this war again."

"He has to convince [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] Netanyahu," he said.

Regarding his murdered wife and two boys, Bibas said, "They were murdered in cold blood bare hands. They used to tell me 'Um doesn't matter. You get a new wife... Get new kids – better wife, better kids.'"

Bibas arrived at the interview with a shirt that bore pictures of David and Ariel Cunio. He said he and David have been friends since first grade.

"And they're both still in captivity," Bibas said. "They're both still in captivity. And I don't know if they gave enough food enough water especially now when the war is back on."

Jordan arrived at the interview wearing a shirt with pictures of Dudu and Ariel Konyo, who are still captive. "I've known Dudu since first grade, he and his brother Ariel are still held captive. I don't know if they have enough food and water, especially now that the fighting has resumed." He spoke about his strong connection with Dudu: "We did everything together, he was there at every significant moment in my life. And now I'm going through the hardest time, and he's not with me. I lost my wife and my children, Sharon must not lose her husband."

Keith Siegel spoke about the moment he and his wife Aviva were abducted.

"We were driven into Gaza and then taken into a tunnel," he said, adding that "we were gasping for our breath." Aviva was with Keith until she was released during the first ceasefire deal in November, 2023.

"I witnessed a young woman who was being tortured by a terrorist," he said, adding that he was forced to watch. "I saw sexual assault with female hostages."

Siegel said he was allowed to bathe once a month, and that the captivity was marked by continuous psychological torment.