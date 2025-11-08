Captivity survivor Rom Braslavski at Hostages Square: 'It was my dream to be here with you'

Rom Braslavski, a survivor of captivity and torture in Gaza, delivered an unprepared address during the weekly rally at the Hostages Square rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

"I want to tell you that I love each and every one of you no matter who you are and what you are, and I believe some of you saw my interview. It was very difficult to do that interview during this rehabilitation," he said, referring to an interview with Israeli TV where he detailed the horrifying torture and abuse he underwent at the hands of his Palestinian captors.

"The message I want to bring here is to say thank you very much to everyone, I love you all. A huge thank you to the IDF forces!" he added.

At the beginning of his remarks, Braslavski said: "I'm Rom, I've come back here, I've arrived here. I’ll say that I came here spontaneously, I didn’t prepare anything in advance, my heart is racing 200 kilometers an hour. I can’t believe I’m in a place I used to see on TV from Gaza and that I said it was my dream to get here, and I made it here. There’s no one happier than me to stand here in front of you."

"I also want to take this opportunity to say sorry. Everyone apologizes to the Goldin and Mengistu families, to Ron Arad's family – those who were left behind and no one saved them for many long years. Now is our time to save everyone who remains in Gaza. We will keep fighting for everyone and reach everywhere, and we will continue with all our might. The people of Israel live!" he added.

To conclude his speech, in a powerful and moving gesture, Rom shouted: "And I think we should shout a little: Everyone - now! Bring everyone home!"

Meanwhile, former hostage Nimrod Cohen also spoke at the rally, for the first time since he was released from Hamas captivity: "When I was there in the hell of Gaza, in the tunnels, they kept telling us that the people of Israel had given up on us. That no one was going out to protest and fight for us, and that no one cared. The day we came home, the moment I crossed the border back to Israel—I realized it was all lies."

"Already in the car on the way from the border to Re'im, I saw with my own eyes the thousands of people who were waiting for us with applause. And the sign that my brigade, my friends from the 7th Brigade prepared—who for two years never stopped fighting for me to come home," he added.

"There are still five hostages in Hamas captivity. I have no doubt that Hamas knows where they are, and is simply enjoying this crazy game it is playing. Every day that passes is another day that one of them could disappear forever, there is no time! I call on the decision makers—from here—as I returned and as my team returned—everyone needs to return," said Nimrod.