Dinah Project publishes report on October 7 sexual violence

Recommended -

The Dinah Project published its report Tuesday on the widespread sexual violence perpetrated by Gazan terrorists against Israelis during the massacre on October 7, 2023.

The project, made up of feminist and legal experts, seeks to document the atrocities of sexual nature committed during the attack with the goal of bringing to justice those involved. As noted in the report, most of the victims are unable to come forward as they were murdered, and many more are reticent to speak because of the ongoing trauma.

The report identified six sites where clear evidence of sexual violence was discovered, and cited therapists, first responders, first-hand witnesses, and victims. Many of them had never before spoken about their experiences, with only lawyer Amit Soussana publicly testifying to the sexual violence against her.

The evidence found includes "bodies found with foreign objects inserted into the genitals; bodies bearing signs of genital mutilation; and bodies – mostly of women – discovered at various sites either fully or partially undressed from the waist down, with hands bound and gunshot wounds, often to the head or genitals. In some cases, such as along Route 232 and at the Nova festival site, bodies were found tied to structures, trees, or poles. Additional patterns include bodies lying on the ground with legs spread and genitals exposed. These recurring features were identified across multiple locations, including kibbutzim, the Nova festival area, and Route 232."

The Dinah Project recommends the Israeli legal system use the evidence of sexual violence and rape in future prosecutions, with the report serving as a "central tool for prosecutorial authorities in Israel in evaluating the case files."

In addition, the project called on the United Nations to take action by listing Hamas as an entity that uses "sexual violence as a weapon of war."

While previous reports have been published on sexual violence during the attack, the Dinah Project said its latest report is the most comprehensive to date, including evidence of ongoing sexual assault perpetrated against hostages still in Gazan captivity.