A dog that vanished during the October 7 Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz was found and brought back to Israel by an IDF soldier — a moment of light in a long and painful chapter for one grieving family.

Billy, a King Charles Spaniel now three and a half years old, was reunited Tuesday with her owner, Rachel Danzig, after being discovered in Rafah by a soldier from the Golani Brigade.

The soldier, known only as "A.," was approached by the dog after she heard Hebrew being spoken. Recognizing she was domesticated, he brought her back to Israel and posted her photo online. A microchip scan confirmed she had come from Nir Oz.

The response on social media was swift. Talia Danzig, Rachel’s granddaughter, shared a post last year mourning the loss of the family dog with a photo and the caption: "Our beloved Billy, she was the center of attention for the cousins ​​at Grandma's house. We love and miss her." Thanks to the internet and the soldier’s initiative, the Danzig family was able to welcome Billy home the same day she was found.

According to the Israeli copyright law 27A

Journalist Hanoch Daum also helped spread the story, sharing a photo of Billy and the soldier, writing: “A., a reservist in Gaza. A purebred dog came out of the rubble and came to him — she heard Hebrew and came out. Today we checked and she has a chip — she comes from Nir Oz.”

Screenshot Instagram/Talia Danzig

Kibbutz Nir Oz was one of the hardest-hit communities during the October 7 massacre. Forty-one residents were killed, and 76 were kidnapped into Gaza. Among them were members of Rachel Danzig’s family. Her ex-husband, Alex Danzig, was murdered in captivity and his body recovered during an August military operation. Her brother, Itzik Elgarat, was also killed in captivity, with his body returned to Israel this past March as part of a hostage deal.

For the Danzig family, Billy’s return offers a rare moment of comfort — a symbol of resilience, memory, and the unbreakable bonds of home.