'Every minute is critical': Ex-hostage Keith Siegel testifies in Knesset

Recommended -

Keith Siegel, released after 484 days of captivity in Gaza, gave a poignant testimony before the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday. His chilling account reveals the extent of the suffering endured by the fifty hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.

641 days of hell for remaining hostages

"I came here to speak about the difficulties over there and to illustrate, as much as possible, the suffering of the fifty hostages still being held," Siegel told parliamentarians. "I spent 484 days there; they have been there for 641 days. It is very hard to put into words the suffering they are enduring."

The former hostage shared his detention with Omri Miran, father of two young girls, emphasizing that "being separated from one's family is a torture in itself, without even mentioning the violence and mistreatment." Death threats were constant: "They threatened to kill me several times, held a gun to my head."

Systematic violence and torture

Keith Siegel witnessed extreme violence against other hostages. He described the case of a hostage who "was severely tortured: they pressed a sharp metal bar against her forehead and held a gun to her head." These images, he confides, "still haunt me to this day, and it is getting increasingly difficult."

The former hostage also spoke about Matan Angrest, who was seriously wounded on October 7, 2023, and whose injuries have still not healed. "We had to beg and plead to go to the bathroom, we suffered humiliation and violence," he testified. Angrest, who was held in the underground tunnels, suffered from severe breathing difficulties and was only taken out to preserve his life for a possible exchange.

An urgent call to leaders

"I have returned physically, but a part of me stayed in Gaza," Siegel confided, referring particularly to Omri Miran as well as Gali and Ziv Berman, whose father Doron is in critical medical condition. "They are suffering there every minute. They were separated in captivity, they are wounded."

In light of the urgency of the situation, the former hostage issued an urgent appeal: "The bodies of the victims risk disappearing if we do not bring them back. Every minute is critical." He addressed Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump directly: "I am calling on them to take urgent action."