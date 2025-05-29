Former hostage Ori Megidish reveals sexual assault suffered during captivity

Ori Megidish broke her silence Wednesday evening on Channel 12's "Uvda" program, revealing for the first time that she had been sexually assaulted during her captivity, nineteen months after she was rescued in the first successful hostage rescue mission of the war.

On October 7, sheltered in the bunker of the Nahal Oz base, she witnessed the terrorists burst in, she said. "We saw 30 to 40 terrorists enter the bunker euphorically, displaying as much joy as possible while looking at us and smiling. I will never forget their smiles," she recounted.

She was transferred to an apartment in the Gaza Strip with her best friend, Noa Marciano, and fellow observer Naama Levy. Megidish fell victim to the actions of a guard whom she nicknamed "the boss." "Day by day, I felt in his eyes that he was looking at me differently. He started to get closer and touch me when I didn't want it," she said, describing repeated molestation despite her refusals. "He would walk by and slap my butt or touch places he shouldn't. I had a chest injury, so he pretended to be concerned about my wound to try to look," she detailed. Faced with the armed terrorist who claimed he was "protecting" her, she was unable to resist: "I didn't know how much I had to endure."

"When I came home, I didn't think about it at all, but after a few months, I accepted that it was sexual harassment," she explained with difficulty. During her third Shabbat in captivity, Israeli bombings struck the building. "The ceiling collapsed on us, the whole house was on fire. One of the guards died instantly." Injured in the skull, she was treated without anesthesia in a Gaza hospital: "It was indescribable pain."

Her rescue occurred around 2:00 am on October 30, 2023. Hearing gunshots, she hid behind a refrigerator. "I screamed in Hebrew, I don't know why, but I felt it was a rescue."