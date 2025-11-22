Gaza captivity survivor Guy Gilboa-Dalal details sexual abuse by his captor

Released hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal said in an interview to Channel 12 News Israel aired on Saturday that he suffered repeated sexual assaults and violent abuse at the hands of one of his Palestinian captors.

Gilboa-Dalal was freed last month under the US-brokered ceasefire deal, was held together with fellow Israeli captives Evyatar David, Tal Shoham, and Omer Wenkert.

Describing his guards as abusive and erratic, the 23-year-old detailed an incident where one of them took him into a separate room, tied his hands to a chair, covered his eyes and made explicit sexual threats.

“He said, ‘You haven’t seen girls for a long time, right? You watch porn? You want to watch porn? You want us to make a porn movie together?’ He came from behind and was touching me all over my body. I froze up.”

The Palestinian guard then kissed his neck and back. When Gilboa-Dalal admitted he was terrified, the guard pressed a rifle to his head and a knife to his throat, threatening him not to disclose what went on to any of the other hostages he was held with, nor to the other guards.

“So I went through this terrible experience and couldn’t tell anyone,” he said. “I had to keep it bottled up inside.”

In another incident, Gilboa-Dalal said the guard allowed him to shower, then dragged him out naked into a room used by the captors.

“He took off his pants and I told him, ‘You’re joking, right? This is forbidden in Islam. You’re a Muslim and this is forbidden.’” He said the guard then rubbed his genitals against him for several minutes while he stood incapacitated by fear.

Gilboa-Dalal said after that incident, he feared that he would be separated from the other hostages, leading to more assaults: “If I end up alone, maybe this would become a regular occurrence. Maybe it would get worse – more beatings, more violence, more and more invasive. And that terrified me because in my situation, I had nowhere to run.”

However that incident was the last time that he was left alone with the guard who assaulted him.