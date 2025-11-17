'I only believed I was going home when I saw the Red Cross': released hostage in first interview to i24NEWS

Guy Gilboa Dalal was held captive by Hamas in Gaza for 738 days until about a month ago, when he was released as part of the US-brokered hostage deal that saw the release of the then-remaining 20 living hostages.

In his first interview following his released on i24NEWS's sister Hebrew channel, he tells reporter Jonathan Rave about the torture he endured and the time spent in the tunnels.

In the interview, he described the night a senior Hamas officer came to tell him he would be going home.

"That night, a senior officer brought us a lot of food and asked us how it feels to be going home: 'In less than 12 hours you're going to hug your mother,'" Dalal recalled the officer saying.

He recalled his response to this taunting question.

"'I don't know how to describe the feeling,' I said. 'No way.' And I started having thoughts like, "I'm going home.'"

Dalal's description of the events of that night shows the psychological torture that his captors enacted on the hostages until the very last minute of their captivity.

"I wake up in the morning, and then suddenly they tell me, 'You're not going home anymore. Your government and your army don't want you.' And I'm upset. That day I prepared myself to stay there for a long time," he recalled.

"A few hours later, they woke me up and said, 'Come on, get dressed.' They brought me the clothes they were taking hostages home in. I really believed it when I went up to the Red Cross," he said.

Dalal also spoke about his good friend Evyatar David, who was by his side throughout most of the captivity, and about the spirit that, despite the psychological terror inflicted on him even towards the release, was never broken.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.