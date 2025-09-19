In 1st public address since release from captivity, U.S.-Israeli Edan Alexander announces return to IDF service

Recommended -

Addressing a gathering of the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) group, Israeli-American IDF soldier Edan Alexander spoke for the first time since his release from Hamas captivity, stating that he was set to return to regular service in the Israeli military next month.

"My name is Edan Alexander. I am 21 years old. I served in the IDF, I was captured by Hamas on October 7. That day I fought alongside my brothers to fight against Hamas and after I was kidnapped I fought every day to survive in captivity, in the tunnels, in the dark.

I was held captive for 584 days. Those were the hardest days of my life - days of struggle, pain and separation from my family. But tonight, I stand here free.

I want to thank President Trump and the American government for securing my release. Without their work, I would not be here with you tonight. To my family - my parents, my sister, my brother - thank you for never giving up on me for a moment.

I also want to honor the IDF. Serving in the IDF is the honor of my life. To the soldiers who continue to defend Israel and to the families of the fallen - I carry your sacrifice with me always.

But I must say this: While I am free, many others are still captive. Their nightmare continues. Their families are still waiting. We cannot forget them. We cannot stop until they are all home.

I dream of the day when every abductee walks free. When no soldier, no child, no parent will have to face what I have faced. That day must come soon.

Tonight we gather to support the IDF and remember the fallen. Let us all lift up our voices for those who are still waiting in the tunnels, still waiting for freedom. Let us promise that we will not stop until they return.

And before I end, I want to share this with you: Next month, God willing, I will return to Israel and once again wear the IDF uniform, and I will serve proudly alongside my brothers.

My story does not end with survival - it continues in service."