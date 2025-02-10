Ofer Kalderon: Hostages starve, go months without shower in Gaza tunnels

Ofer Kalderon, who was released by Hamas last week in a hostage-prisoner exchange, revealed new details about his difficult time in captivity.

"Immediately after the first deal [in November 2023], the conditions of by captivity worsened and became particularly harsh. I was in tunnels without seeing daylight, I was not exposed to any media, I experienced harsh hunger conditions, and I spent entire months without a shower and without proper care."

He called for the release of all 76 detainees still in the Gaza Strip. "We cannot stop the current deal and must continue to work to free all the abductees," Kalderon said. "Hamas is a brutal enemy that will not hesitate to harm the abductees left behind. I was released from captivity after 484 days, during which I experienced very difficult conditions. We must get everyone out as quickly as possible."

His nephew, Eyal, burst into a Religious Zionist faction meeting in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, where he interrupted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's speech. Eyal showed a picture of his cousin reuniting with his family and slammed Smotrich for his anti-ceasefire stance. "This is what you tried to prevent," he said. "How are we different if we sacrifice our brothers from the Nazis behind the fence. How are we different?"

Smotrich explained that he and his party are against the prisoners exchange deal, while Eyal said that "76 captives are in hell – the absolute victory is the return of our captives."

Smotrich responded that absolute victory is the destruction of Hamas and Hezbollah, and maintaining the security of the State of Israel. Afterwards, Eyal Calderon left the hall.