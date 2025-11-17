Released hostage speaks of attempted escape from Hamas tunnels

The second-oldest of seven siblings, released captive Avinatan Or described his attempted escape from captivity in an underground Hamas tunnel during a speech at the Jewish Federations of North America conference in Washington.

Kept for 738 days underground in tunnels in Gaza, chained without light and deprived of food, Or was one of the last hostages to come home.

"All of my captivity was in the tunnels alone. For more than two years I saw no sunlight. No one called my name," Or recounted during his speech. "The hardest part was not knowing anything," he added.

Enduring psychological torture and lies about his loved ones, he created rules and structures to help himself survive. "I made myself work to change my own destiny," he said.

He described how he had at one point dug himself out of the tunnel and marked a sandbag with the word 'hostage,' planning his next move until his captors found out about his attempt.

"They beat me for days. They tied me to a chair for a week. I was sure I would die there," Or recounted.

He discussed his psychological and emotional survival strategies, mentioning how he interacted with the terrorists in his cell to remind him of his humanity and to prevent him from losing sight of life and the world beyond his captivity.

"I spoke with my captors about faith and the Koran and Torah. It reminded me that humanity can exist even in darkness," he said.

Or also made note of the heroism of the IDF soldiers who helped free him and who continuously choose to put their own lives on the line to save others.

"I don't see myself as a hero; I didn't choose to become a hostage," he said.

He then mentioned that he wants to help support IDF soldiers who have been through trauma, risking everything to help save and protect others. "This is my next mission," he declared.

"Because I survived, I carry a responsibility. To have moral clarity and teach the world about patience. And unity," Or said.

"Everything can be taken from you, but no one can take your mind and your clarity. Everything in my life made me who I am. And who I am is what kept me alive," he concluded.