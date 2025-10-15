Several freed Israeli hostages were soldiers who hid their military roles in captivity

With the release of all living Israeli hostages held by Hamas, new details are emerging about the backgrounds of several former captives.

During their captivity, families and authorities deliberately withheld certain information, particularly about military service, for fear that revealing it could endanger their loved ones.

Testimonies made public on Tuesday revealed that some hostages initially described as civilians were, in fact, active-duty soldiers or former members of the Israeli military. In Hamas custody, such affiliations can lead to harsher treatment and intense interrogations aimed at extracting intelligence.

Among those with military ties were Avinatan Or, Yossef Haïm Ohana, Rom Braslavsky, and Bar Kuperstein all abducted during the October 7 massacre.

Rom and Bar were on leave when captured at the Nova music festival. Avinatan Or had served in the elite Sayeret Rimon unit, later absorbed into Israel’s Commando Brigade after its dissolution in 2018.

Yossef Haïm Ohana, a fighter and officer in the Givati Brigade, kept his military status hidden throughout his captivity. “Now I can reveal that Yossef was a fighter and an officer in the Givati Brigade,” his father, Avi Ohana, told reporters. “I never said it while he was in Hamas’s hands. Today, I can finally say it.”

According to his father, Yossef managed to mislead his captors about his true role. “He told them he wasn’t a combat soldier, that he held a minor position and had been discharged,” he explained.

Another striking revelation concerns Emily Damari, a Border Police sergeant who successfully concealed her military identity for 471 days in captivity. Abducted from her home in Kfar Azza, she never disclosed her service in the security forces.

In an interview months before the October 7 attack at the Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth Women’s Conference Emily spoke proudly about her mission: “If I could, I would train female fighters. They serve because they want to, not because they must.”

Coming from a family deeply rooted in Israel’s defense community with one brother in the Golani Brigade and another in the Border Guard, Emily described her military path as a calling.

Throughout her captivity, her military status was carefully protected by both her family and Israeli authorities, a secret that may well have saved her life.