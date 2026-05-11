'Why the hell did I have to go through this?' survivors and victim families demand investigation into Oct. 7 security failures

"At Nova, there were the Nukhba terrorists who did what they did to the people of Israel, and here in the Knesset, a meter from us, sit those responsible for what happened." That is just one of the sharp rebukes made kidnapping survivor Rom Braslavsky against the Knesset at an October Council press conference earlier today.

The press conference was held inside the Knesset building, calling for an independent investigation and to hold accountable those responsible for Israel's security failures, which allowed for the October 7 attacks by Hamas. The October Council is a group of bereaved families and activists advocating for a state commission of inquiry into the events of the October 7 attack in Israel. It was established by families who lost loved ones in the attack.

Among those who spoke were survivor Rom Braslavsky, Eyal Eshel father of Roni Eshel, Michel Iluz, father of Guy Iluz, Nirit Baram, mother of Neta Baram, and Kibbutz Nahal Oz resident Dr. Avishai Adar. Roni Eshel was an IDF observer and Neta Baram, an IDF soldier, were both killed on October 7, while Guy Iluz was kidnapped from the Nova music festival and then killed in captivity.

October Council

First to speak was Eyal Eshel. While the press conference was in Hebrew, Eshel switched to English to speak directly to US President Trump. He asked the president to "help lead the call to investigate the October 7 massacre in the pursuit of truth and justice." Eshel added, "If the relationship between our two nations is indeed vital to our shared future, then please, Mr. President, stand with us."

After Eshel came Rom Braslavski. Braslavski was kidnapped by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from the Nova music festival and held in captivity in Gaza for over two years, until his release in October of 2025. During his speech, Braslavski offered heartfelt and pointed words, showing pictures from when he was captive, starving, and teetering on the edge of life and death.

"Has anyone here experienced clinical death and malnutrition and weight loss when you weigh 47 kilograms, when a 100-kilogram Islamic Jihad terrorist of fifty years old jumps on your neck and laughs?" he said. "I want to ask you one simple question," Braslavski continued, "why the hell did I have to go through this? Why did I have to be kidnapped from my home on your watch? I will never be able to rehabilitate my soul after what I went through."

But Braslavski was not finished. He turned his attention to Israel's government, accusing the sitting members of Israel's Knesset, not just the Hamas terrorists, of being responsible for his kidnapping, and not showing any remorse following his freedom. "Why even after two years of captivity and sacrifice for the country, didn't anyone come to apologize for what happened and say just a few simple words - I apologize that it happened; I'm sorry it took us two years to bring you back... Why didn't any of you do that?"

Nirit Baram, mother of the late Netta, also went after the sitting members of the Knesset. As she spoke, she accused the politicians of continuing to run the country as if nothing happened, accusing them of having arrogance and contempt and evading responsibility. "All their might is devoted solely to their political survival, to passing the buck, and of course not to investigating!" Barat said strongly, "Everything but a state commission of inquiry. And why? Because they know exactly what would be exposed there."

This press conference follows controversy from last week, after former hostages and families of October 7 victims called out Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich after he said that "a government with Mansour Abbas is worse than the massacre of October 7." Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader said Smotrich had "joined the list of Israel-haters and October 7 massacre deniers," adding that Netanyahu, Smotrich, and their government were "trying with all their might to erase the horrors that occurred on their watch."

Both Eyal Eshel and Rom Braslavski, who spoke earlier today, also responded to Smotrich's comments. Braslavksi wrote on Instagram that the events of October 7 were "not a failure, it's a betrayal—you betrayed us from within. It's murder and massacre that we underwent while you slept in your palaces." Eshel invited Smotrich to visit her grave. "Come explain to her that she was burned to death because of a tactical failure," he wrote.