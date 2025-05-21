Yarden Bibas details encounter with Yahya Sinwar during captivity

During an interview given to the Israeli channel N12, released hostage Yarden Bibas said he encountered late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, pleading with him to remain with his friend, David Cunio.

Sinwar visited the tunnel where he was detained, and Bibas seized the opportunity. "Sinwar asked me what he could do for me," Bibas said. "I told him I wanted to stay with David, my best friend. He promised it would be done." Despite this promise, the two friends were separated after only two or three weeks. "David didn't understand why, and neither did I," Yarden regrets. Afterwards, their encounters were limited to brief moments in the tunnels, "a quick and strong hug before continuing."

Cunio is still held hostage by Hamas. Friends since their first year of primary school, the two men briefly met again during their captivity in the tunnels. "I saw David again the day Sharon, his wife, was released," Yarden recalls. "He passed by me in the tunnel. When he saw me, he was in shock, as if he saw a ghost. We embraced before they took him away."

That day was particularly painful for Yarden, who had just learned of the death of his wife Shiri and their children, Ariel and Kfir. In this moment of extreme distress, he made only one request to his captors – to remain with his friend. "I was terrified at the thought of changing places," he confesses. "But after this terrible news, I knew I had to be with David. We slept side by side on mattresses. He constantly thought of his daughters, of Sharon, and worried about his twin brother Eitan."

Hostage and Missing Families Forum

Life after liberation remains difficult for Yarden Bibas. "You can't really recover. I was there, in the same tunnels where he still sleeps, on the same mattresses. It seems unfair to have a large bed, hot water, and three meals a day while my best friend doesn't have that."

In a touching gesture during his captivity, David had made sure that a pillow was brought to Yarden, proof of their unbreakable friendship even in the worst circumstances.

Today, as Cunio marks his second anniversary in captivity, Yarden hopes that his friend remains strong and that he knows everyone is waiting for him, especially his daughters Emma and Yuli who, according to his wife Sharon, "need their father to heal and rebuild."