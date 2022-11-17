The state of personal security has become a top-shelf political issue in Israel

Even in November, the colors of Eilat star: the turquoise of the waters crashing into the faint beige of the desert mountains above.

And, yet, there was work to do, as I and four i24NEWS colleagues flew down to Israel's southern tip for the annual Eilat Journalism Conference earlier this week.

The event was fascinating and eye-opening — and a great opportunity for all of us. As we joined representatives from across Israeli media to huddle, mingle, and chart a course for the success of Israeli media in the 21st century. The mingling takes good company and a bit of free coffee. Charting a course for success proves more challenging.

Here are three takeaways from three days in Eilat — one on an issue facing Israel, and two on the existential issues confronting Israeli media.

First, on Israel — and the challenge of personal security: On the opening afternoon of the conference, I listened as panelists worried about rising crime in Israel's periphery. Depressed, I strolled over to another panel on the state of Israel's health system, expecting to feel better. After all, health is about healing, right?

That's when I heard that physical attacks on health system staff happen twice a day(!) in Israel. Not just the highly publicized cases in the viral videos of social media, but a day-to-day reality for which the police have not supplied an answer.

The state of personal security has become a top-shelf political issue in Israel, contributing — among other things — to the rise of far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir. But, even with the extra attention given to the issue, we still lose sight of the breadth and depth of the problem and the apparent incapacity of the police to tackle it.

This issue rumbles beneath the surface. And will one day erupt to upend Israeli politics and culture even more.

Now on to media and the second takeaway: the existential fear — even at the strongest media outlets — of the impact of social media.

The challenge of the internet to traditional media is an old story. Even so, the level of alarm in Eilat was striking. Social media crept into panel after panel, usually as the enemy storming the gate, moving in and ransacking the citadel.

On military censorship, social media were there: the element potentially rendering censorship meaningless. At the panel on coverage of terror attacks in real time, social media were there, too: the element rendering the judgment of television producers meaningless. And so on across the conference schedule.

As elsewhere, potential solutions are partial only: looking to Australia and France for inspiration on how to force tech companies and streaming services to pay taxes and funnel money to support local media. For the competition on content (from influencers, for example), no one seemed to have a solution. Instead, the fear and concern are ever-present.

Third, the journalism conference showcased the challenges in prying open the doors on the largely closed club of Israeli media. This applies both to admitting new outlets — such as a Hebrew channel for i24NEWS, an imperative explained eloquently by our Vice President for Content Tami Harel on a conference panel.

It also applies to integrating sectors of the society. Ali Waked, head of our Arabic channel, tackled that one as part of a panel on integration of Arab journalists. Immigrants to Israel and foreign language Israeli media outlets had slim representation; a colleague from our French channel and myself were among the only ones at coffee breaks with foreign accents.

As panelists noted, some outlets have made strides in recent years in including more right-wing perspectives and more Arab reporters. But the conference, its feel, and its makeup showed how much further Israeli media need to go.

Of course, the most inspiring point is still the central one: that the media is here and that so many are committed to tackling the challenges. That, too, can be a takeaway from the time in Eilat.