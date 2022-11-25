Snatching of teenager's body a 'crime against humanity,' Druze leader tells i24NEWS

'Our hearts are heavy, this act is so barbaric!'

One of the leaders of the Druze community home to Israeli teenager Tiran Fero, whose body was snatched by Palestinian terrorists in Jenin, told i24NEWS that the incident represents a "crime against humanity."

Dr. Rafa Halabi, who served in the Israeli military in the rank of a lieutenant colonel, voiced the feelings of the Druze community in Daliyat al-Karmel following this affair which threw shockwaves across Israel.

"Our hearts are heavy, this act is so barbaric! To snatch a person lying in a hospital room from the machines that keep him alive, to assassinate him and use his corpse as a hostage when he had done nothing," Halabi told i24NEWS' French channel. "He should have been 18 today, and instead of celebrating his birthday, we buried him."

Describing a heartbreaking funeral, he said "it was the first time I've seen adults and even 75 year old men cry."

The young Druze, who was traveling to Jenin to have his car repaired, was critically injured in a road accident and taken to a hospital in the Palestinian city on Tuesday. Believing him to be an Israeli soldier in civilian clothes, a group of armed Palestinians burst into his room, took him off life support and abducted him in order to use his remains as a bargaining chip to free Palestinian terrorists incarcerated in Israel.

Following the incident, intensive negotiations at the highest level were underway on Wednesday to repatriate Fero's body. The mayor of Daliyat al-Karmel even maintained that Qatar, Jordan and Egypt were involved in the talks. According to Israeli media, the Jewish state sought a diplomatic solution, but was also prepared for a military operation in the event that negotiations fail. The body was eventually returned to the family.

Halabi described "an extraordinary young boy whom we loved very much, positive, very well brought up and with great values," before strongly denouncing "a crime against humanity, a stain on the city of Jenin which will remain until at the end of time."

Asked him about the general nature of relations between the Israeli Druze and the Palestinians, he replied that relations between the two communities have been excellent.

"There has never been any aggression between us, about 600 Palestinians from the Jenin area work in construction in Daliyat al-Carmel and its surroundings," he said, adding that "young people from our village want revenge, but we don't let them."