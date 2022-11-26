Second victim of Jerusalem bombing succumbs to wounds

Aryeh Shechopek, a 16-year-old student, died at the scene

The death toll from Wednesday's terrorist bombing in Jerusalem rose to two after another victim died of his wounds on Saturday.

Tadasa Tashume Ben Ma'ada passed away from his wounds in Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the hospital's spokesperson said.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister-designate, offered condolences to the victim's family.

Two bombings at bus stops, one at the entrance to the city and the other at Ramot Junction in northern Jerusalem, left many wounded, including multiple in critical condition. Police suspect that both bombs were detonated remotely, filled with nails and bolts to cause as much damage as possible. Aryeh Shechopek, a 16-year-old student, died at the scene.

Israeli security forces remained on high alert and on Saturday police briefly closed a main road in Jerusalem, not far from the site of the bombings, due to what appeared to be a pipe bomb. The incident turned out to be a false alarm.