Israel's sports league for moms is making a change

Mamanet is the largest social sports league specifically for mothers in Israel

In the southern Israeli city of Eilat, working mothers involved in their communities, from different backgrounds and ages, came together to compete for a cause - a better future for the region.

The Mamanet Tournament was held last week, sponsored by the Israeli Ministry for Regional Cooperation, featuring 15 teams of women all playing Newcomb ball - a game similar to volleyball.

Mamanet, established in 2005, is the largest social sports league specifically for mothers in Israel. And, for the first time, the organization's tournament included representatives from faraway countries like Brazil and more local countries like Morocco and even Turkey.

Although Mamanet is active in 15 countries, it’s an Israeli initiative that started with one woman, Ofra Abramovich.

"A friend of mine asked me to come with her to an activity, and I said to her, 'No, I can't.' All the excuses for mothers not to do (things) for themselves," Abramovich told i24NEWS. However, she continued that eventually, she went to her friend’s activity.

"I felt like I was 16 again." She immediately went to the mayor of her town, asking him to open a league for mothers. She then described being laughed at and thrown out of the room, but not taking "no" for an answer.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 Israeli girls compete against each other in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights.

Abramovich's perseverance paid off, and now the organization is hoping to expand. The vision? To bring more women from all over the world closer to sports, a healthy and active way of life and increase their involvement in their community.

Mamanet CEO Sivan Shefer told i24NEWS that the organization allows "every woman from any socio-economic status to come together on one court."

"We create a real change in the community. The mothers meet and become one community. Through sports, we get the chance to make a change."