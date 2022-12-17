Peru was plunged into political crisis last week and thousands of tourists, including Israelis, were left stranded

Two Israeli companies announced that they will send a flight to Peru on Saturday, as deadly protests left thousands of tourists, including Israelis, stranded in the gateway city to Machu Picchu. Insurance company PassportCard and search and rescue company Magnus will organize the rescue operation.

Protesters, who burned police stations, obstructed Peru’s main highway and stranded foreign tourists by blocking access to airports, are demanding the release of ousted president Pedro Castillo, the resignation of his successor Dina Boluarte and for fresh elections to be held. But Congress voted against a bill to bring forward elections by more than two years from 2026 to December 2023.

Peru was plunged into political crisis last week after Castillo was impeached and arrested following his attempt to dissolve parliament and rule by decree. A state of emergency has been declared for the whole country, due to the acts of vandalism and violence.

The demonstrations are escalating and the death toll is rising after protesters on Thursday night tried to storm the airport in the southern city of Ayacucho that was being guarded by soldiers. The country’s third-largest airport, Cusco International, has been closed since Monday when protesters tried to storm the terminal. Trains were halted Tuesday to and from Machu Picchu, which is experiencing food shortages.

Health minister Rosa Gutierrez said on Friday that 18 people were killed in clashes since Castillo was arrested on December 7, with two cabinet ministers resigning over the deaths.