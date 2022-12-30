Israel slams the move as evidence of 'moral decay' of the international body

The United Nations General Assembly will vote Friday on a proposal to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague regarding the "legal status of the occupation," a term for Israel's presence in the West Bank that Jerusalem rejects.

The vote follows the adoption of a draft Palestinian resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the ICJ by a UN Decolonization Committee in November.

The move effectively defers to the Court, whose authority Israel rejects, to recommend the steps that the UN and countries around the world should take against Israel, whose policies, according to the proposal, amount to an "annexation" of the West Bank territories.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said, "The outrageous resolution calling for the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice is a moral stain on the UN and every country that supports it. No international body can decide that the Jewish people are “occupiers” in their own homeland. Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate."

"The Palestinians have rejected every peace initiative, while supporting and inciting terror. Instead of pushing the Palestinians to change, the UN is doing the opposite: helping them to harm the only vibrant democracy in the Middle East which recently signed fout peace agreements with Arab countries," Erdan further added, referring to the US-brokered Abraham Accords. "We will not take part in this disgraceful show of lies."

Erdan added that "the decision to hold a vote that deals with Israel on Shabbat is another example of the moral decay of the UN, which prevents Israel's position from being heard in a vote whose results are predetermined." Since the vote falls on Shabbat, Israel will not participate, and the US will vote for Israel by proxy.

The U.S. deputy representative to the United States, which voted against the resolution in November, said that an ICJ advisory opinion is "counterproductive and will only take the parties further away from the objective we all share of a negotiated two-state solution."