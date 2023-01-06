Israel to sanction PA following UN vote

Penal measures will target, among others, the notorious 'pay-for-slay' stipends to terrorists' families

Israel on Friday announced fiscal sanctions against the Palestinian Authority (PA), following last week's PA-initiated anti-Israeli vote at the UN General Assembly.

Israel will withhold a percentage of the tax revenue it collected last year on behalf of the PA to offset stipends paid to terrorists and their families under the notorious "pay-for-slay" program. Likewise, it will penalize Palestinian officials and non-government groups involved in what it terms diplomatic warfare against Jerusalem.

"Faced with a diplomatic war waged against us, the current government will not sit idly by; it will respond with the necessary force," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Friday that the PA seeks "neither a solution, nor a real improvement in the living condition of the Palestinian people. All it cares about is harming Israel. The series of measures that Israel is taking are intended to send the message that Israel will exact a price for any attempt to harm Israel in the international arena."

The UNGA resolution calls on the UN court in The Hague to determine the "legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination" as well as of its measures "aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status" of the holy city of Jerusalem. Israel rejects the notion that its military presence in the West Bank amounts to an "occupation."