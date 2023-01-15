Netanyahu office reports receiving suspicious envelope
Traces of unknown 'oily substance' found on envelope
The office of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that "a suspicious envelope was received as part of a routine mail delivery" and was cleared by the Police Bomb Disposal Unit.
The press release added that the issue is being investigated by security officials after traces of an "oily substance" were found on the envelope, raising the suspicion that it was contaminated.
