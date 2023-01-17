Israeli university to form institute honoring late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks

'Bar Ilan University has a unique connection with Rabbi Sacks,' says university President Professor Arie Zaban

Israel's Bar Ilan University announced on Tuesday that it would establish an institute "honoring and perpetuating the legacy" of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, who died in 2020.

Named "The Jonathan Sacks Institute of Bar Ilan University," it will have two core objectives, according to the university. The first will ensure that Sacks' ideas "receive the attention and recognition they deserve within academia" through various programs and research. Additionally, the Institute will "develop a diverse network of alumni with leadership potential who can make a practical impact on the future of Israeli, Jewish and world society, inspired and guided by Rabbi Sacks' vision."

"Bar Ilan University has a unique connection with Rabbi Sacks," said university President Professor Arie Zaban. "He was a member of our Board and a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the university, and at Bar Ilan, we strive to reflect his messages and values on our campus fully."

"We are committed to protecting and nurturing the universal values of political liberty, social responsibility, and reasoned debate while simultaneously preserving and appreciating the particularism of Jewish identity.”

“Thus, we are proud to establish The Jonathan Sacks Institute, which will be housed in our political studies department, to ensure the multifaceted nature of Rabbi Sacks’ legacy, not only as a Jewish leader but also as a philosopher who speaks to the most vital social, political and moral issues of our time."