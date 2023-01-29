These are the victims of Jerusalem massacre

The attack that killed 7 Israeli civilians took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and was condemned by leaders around the world

Last week ended with violence and this one began with tears. Israel is reeling from days of violence – and the deadliest terror attack in Jerusalem in more than a decade.

Funerals were held Saturday night and Sunday morning for the seven victims, killed in cold blood. Tears shed for the inexplicable loss.

On Friday night, 21-year old Alqam Khayri arrived by car at a synagogue in Jerusalem's Neve Ya’akov neighborhood around 8pm. He proceeded to murder seven people and left at least another three wounded. He managed to flee the scene, but was shot dead by police minutes later.

The shock of the horrific attack had not yet subsided, before another attacker struck outside the Old City of Jerusalem. Early next morning a 13-year old Palestinian teen pulled a gun, shot and wounded another two people. One of them struck back and shot the boy, who was later arrested by police.

The response from the Israeli government was swift. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security cabinet meeting and presented a series of punitive steps in an attempt to combat the wave of violence. Including the standard practice of demolishing the homes of and rescinding specific rights of the families of attackers.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1619334805706899456 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The deadly attack was celebrated in Gaza and across the West Bank, with large crowds cheering and waving Palestinian flags. Friday's attack came in the immediate aftermath of the latest escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including a deadly army raid in the West Bank by the Israel Defense Forces, which killed nine people. Gaza's rulers, the Hamas terrorist group, sent rocket fire towards Israel, who responded with strikes.

"We are not seeking escalation, but we are prepared for any possibility", Netanyahu said and added: "Our answer to terrorism is an iron fist and a powerful, swift and precise response."

The victims

Eliahu and Natali Mizrahi, a couple in their forties, were the first victims to be named. They had been married for just about 2 years and reportedly heard the shooting and went outside to try and help. They were killed by the terrorist at point blank range.

The youngest of the victims was just 14 years old. Asher Nathan was laid to rest Sunday, where his father promised to meet his son again.

"All of us with no exception will one day be on our last legs, and we shall all meet, if not here in this world, then in the world of eternity", said Aharon Natan.

68-year-old Shaul Chai was reportedly heading to a Torah lesson at his synagogue, when he was killed.

Husband and father of three, Rafael Ben Eliyahu, was 56 years old and worked for the Israeli postal service. Scores of family members attended his funeral Sunday. His son, Rafael Ben Elyahu, gave an emotional speech:

"Dad, you are my hero, you chose to sacrifice your life for others, and I will make sure that I will honor you forever, dad", he said.

Another victim of the brutal attack was named Irina Korolova, a Ukrainian citizen, who reportedly worked as a caretaker in Israel.

The final victim to be named was Ilya Sosansky. He was 26 years old at the time of his death.

The attack took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and was condemned by leaders around the world.

A bloody wave of violence took the lives of several victims - and left yet another gaping wound in a region so deeply marked by conflict.