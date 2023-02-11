Tens of thousands across Israel protest against proposed judicial reform

Additional protests and partial strikes are called for Monday

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday for a fifth week of protests against judicial overhaul plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government which critics say threaten democratic checks and balances.

The plans, which Justice Minister Yariv Levin says are needed to curb overreach by judges, drew fierce opposition from groups including lawyers, and raised concerns among business leaders—including among Israel's burgeoning high-tech sector—,widening already deep political divisions in Israeli society.

Netanyahu pushed back against criticism and repeatedly dismissed the protests as stemming from a refusal by leftist opponents to accept the results of the last general election—the fifth in some three years—which produced one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history.

The protesters say Israeli democracy stands to be undermined should the government succeed in pushing the plans through parliament. The government seeks to tighten political control over judicial appointments and limit the Supreme Court's powers to overturn executive branch decisions or laws ratified by lawmakers.

Additional protests and partial strikes are called for Monday when a first reading of the proposals is set to take place in the parliament.

Israel's Kan news ran a poll this weekend showing that 62% of Israelis want the proposed judicial plans to be either paused or halted all together.