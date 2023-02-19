Israel's Netanyahu blames Iran for attack on oil tanker

'Against the Iranian front, our efforts do not stop for a simple reason because Iran's acts of aggression do not stop,' says Netanyahu

During the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran was responsible for an attack on an oil tanker last week.

The captain of the Liberian-flagged Campo Square confirmed an attack on the vessel on Saturday. He said that on February 10, while traveling through the Arabian Sea, the ship was mildly damaged by an aerial object. The tanker was associated with Zodiac Maritime, under the direction of Israeli shipping tycoon Eyal Ofer.

Regional defense and security sources have said they suspected the assault was carried out by Iran, which did not comment on the incident. Tehran has rejected accusations it was behind similar attacks in the past few years.

"Against the Iranian front, our efforts do not stop for a simple reason - because Iran's acts of aggression do not stop," Netanyahu said during the meeting. "Iran is constantly trying to harm the State of Israel and its citizens wherever they are in different parts of the world. Iran's attacks will not restrict our actions."

"We will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, and we will not allow it to establish itself on our northern border. We are doing everything and will do everything to protect our citizens, and we are reacting strongly to the attacks against us," the prime minister continued.