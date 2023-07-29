These officers are always watching the waves, keeping Israel’s sea a safe place

It’s been an exceptionally hot summer, and that means more and more people are heading to Israel’s coast to cool off — but not always safely.

With more than 35 miles of coastline to look after, Israel's police marine unit in Tel Aviv responds to upwards of 100 calls every week.

“We’re always patrolling here to make sure everyone is okay,” Yaniv Kraus, captain of Tel Aviv marine police, tells i24NEWS. “Last week, we had people that called us and said that two people went to swim in the early night and didn’t come back.”

Kraus continues, “We shot flares into the sky to have more light to look with, and we didn’t find them. We made more calls here to the unit to take the jet skis to go along the beach, and we found one of them upside down.”

“At sea, you don’t have a location, and if someone calls 1-0-0, they don’t know how to give a specific location and sometimes they don't know what they’re really seeing, whether it’s a man or if it's a capsized boat.”

Out here on the water, in an emergency situation, seconds are critical. That’s why the Israel police marine unit needs to be prepared for any situation. Tel Aviv is the largest of the five marine units across Israel - and the team has responded to every type of emergency.

“When we get to the event we stop, we think, we take five minutes and prepare for what we are going to do, we communicate it with each other and then we go. Because sometimes we have only one shot to save someone’s life.”

And saving lives is what the job is all about.

“The most rewarding feeling in this job is to save lives. Physically, you can touch the person when you save his life,” Kraus reflects. “We have people that are still in contact with us because we saved their families, and it’s very rewarding.”

These officers are always watching the waves, keeping Israel’s sea a safe place.