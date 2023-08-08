Israeli hospital near Tel Aviv targeted in cyberattack

In the post pandemic era hospitals have become a major payday for digital criminals

Israel's hospitals in the crosshairs or cyber criminals. Overnight, a major hospital was hit forcing new patients to be rerouted elsewhere.

Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center was hacked—and the Israeli National Cyber Directorate has not identified the perpetrator.

"I would say 95 percent of attacks are for financial gain, criminals demanding money in exchange for the files that they have encrypted or stolen. We have a reason to believe that this is a ransomware group that is demanding ransom in order to release the computer systems they have locked in the hospital," says cybersecurity expert Ram Levi.

Reports say that patient care systems were not hit, but the administrative software used for records keeping was locked by a ransomware attack. But it's far from the first time—a state comptroller's report issued this spring identified 13 other major cyberattacks against Israeli hospitals—including 10 that hit critical systems.

"It is because hospitals have a tendency to pay. They cannot stop working, they have to continue treating patients and it's very hard to secure computer networks in hospitals," says Levi.

And while Israel has more than its fair share of enemies, criminal gangs have become just as big of a threat. One major attack happened in 2021 when the Hillel Yaffe medical center's computer system was crippled by a cyberattack—and in the end it wasn't the Iranian, but Chinese organized crime syndicates.

In the post pandemic era hospitals have become a major payday for digital criminals. But just as often present targets for powerful enemy nations—the hack of Mayanei Hayeshua was not the first—and systems must be made ready for the inevitable attacks to come.