Jewish-Arab Bedouin forum in the Negev promotes unity following Oct. 7 massacre

In the aftermath of the recent Hamas massacre on October 7, a unique Jewish-Arab forum has emerged, emphasizing a shared commitment to coexistence and solidarity.

Focusing on aiding war victims and their families in Israel's Negev region, the forum extends its support to a broad spectrum of individuals, from families of hostages and murder victims to those dealing with injuries, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress.

Established by Lt. Col. Wahid Ahoziil and Rotem Shurtz Borowitz, the forum operates under the auspices of the Society's Resilience Center Bedouin, led by Ibrahim Elatauna.

Lt. Col. Ahoziil emphasizes that the forum serves as a bridge between various ministries, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Social Equality, pooling resources to provide comprehensive assistance to affected families.

One of the key aspects of the forum's mission is to counter the divisive impact of the tragedy by fostering understanding and collaboration between Jews and Arabs. Lt. Col. Ahoziil states, "The Bedouin community is an integral part of Israeli society," highlighting the importance of unity in facing collective challenges.

MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP Men try to control a rearing horse after a weekly horse-racing competition at a field near the Bedouin village of Abu Tlal in southern Israeli near Be'er Sheva.

The forum employs a multifaceted approach to support, incorporating a therapeutic and community-based system to address stress, trauma, and extreme anxiety.

This includes the involvement of therapists and psychologists, as well as direct assistance from the Israeli army and relevant authorities.

Financial aid, sourced from donations, further bolsters the forum's ability to provide tangible support to affected families.

Kobi Gideon /L.A.M Prime Minister Netanyahu visits the fighters of the desert patrol unit (the Bedouin GDS)

Lt. Col. Ahoziil emphasizes that the forum's commitment extends beyond immediate relief, pledging lifelong support to victims and their children. In addition to practical assistance, the forum intends to commemorate the tragedy annually on October 7, reinforcing the message that Hamas does not represent Arab society.

"The only enemy is Hamas, we have nothing to do with it!" Lt. Col. Ahoziil declares, underscoring the forum's mission to dispel misconceptions and highlight the diversity within the Arab community. The efforts of this forum stand as a testament to the power of collaboration and dialogue in building resilience and unity in the face of adversity.