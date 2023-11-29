Her daughter, Noa Argamani, was taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas along with her boyfriend Avi Natan

In a deeply emotional video released on Wednesday, Liora Argamani, the mother of 26-year-old Noa Argamani, who was abducted during the Nova festival on October 7, made a plea to see her daughter before her battle with brain cancer takes her life.

In the video, she sat in a large leather chair with posters of her kidnapped daughter visible in the background.

"Hello, I am Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa Argamani, the beautiful girl who was kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas to Gaza," she began.

Liora, originally from Wuhan, China, revealed her ongoing struggle with brain cancer, emphasizing the uncertainty of her remaining time.

"I have cancer," she says, "brain cancer. I don't know how long I have left."

Noa, along with her boyfriend Avi Natan, was taken from Gaza by Hamas terrorists, with a video circulating on social media showing Noa in captivity, providing the only glimpse into her well-being.

The Red Cross has been denied access to visit Argamani and the other hostages still held by Hamas, leaving the family in an agonizing state of uncertainty and distress.