Dying mother of hostage releases plea video to see her daughter, Noa Argamani, one last time
Her daughter, Noa Argamani, was taken hostage by the terrorist organization Hamas along with her boyfriend Avi Natan
In a deeply emotional video released on Wednesday, Liora Argamani, the mother of 26-year-old Noa Argamani, who was abducted during the Nova festival on October 7, made a plea to see her daughter before her battle with brain cancer takes her life.
In the video, she sat in a large leather chair with posters of her kidnapped daughter visible in the background.
"Hello, I am Liora Argamani, the mother of Noa Argamani, the beautiful girl who was kidnapped on October 7 by Hamas to Gaza," she began.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Liora, originally from Wuhan, China, revealed her ongoing struggle with brain cancer, emphasizing the uncertainty of her remaining time.
"I have cancer," she says, "brain cancer. I don't know how long I have left."
Noa, along with her boyfriend Avi Natan, was taken from Gaza by Hamas terrorists, with a video circulating on social media showing Noa in captivity, providing the only glimpse into her well-being.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The Red Cross has been denied access to visit Argamani and the other hostages still held by Hamas, leaving the family in an agonizing state of uncertainty and distress.